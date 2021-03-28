Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 46,637 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF opened at $176.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.16. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.