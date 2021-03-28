Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 267.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,997 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,000.

IVW opened at $64.58 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

