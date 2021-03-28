Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $397.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $244.62 and a 1 year high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

