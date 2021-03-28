Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.7% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,604 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 428,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.