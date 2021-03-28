Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 320,530 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DKNG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

