Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $109.87 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $112.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

