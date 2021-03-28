Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 129.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $255.02 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.95.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

