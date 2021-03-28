Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,114 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 3.7% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,128,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,528,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,863,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

