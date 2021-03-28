UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,763,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,010,415,000 after buying an additional 1,237,839 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 4,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,863,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,399,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307,299. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.60 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $416.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.47.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

