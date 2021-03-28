UBS Oconnor LLC Decreases Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Heron Therapeutics worth $12,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $15.23. 912,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

