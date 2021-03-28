UBS Oconnor LLC Grows Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 176.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after acquiring an additional 558,916 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,877,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after acquiring an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after acquiring an additional 136,466 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,425,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.85.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.98. 2,654,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.12.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

