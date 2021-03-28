UBS Oconnor LLC Grows Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 432.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.18% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $11,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 932,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,620,000 after acquiring an additional 167,727 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,720,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,059,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,017.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 411,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.72. 1,737,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

