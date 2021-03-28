UBS Oconnor LLC Grows Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 106.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.05% of Lear worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.18.

NYSE:LEA traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,296. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $196.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

