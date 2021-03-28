UBS Oconnor LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 614.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,347 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Insiders have sold a total of 50,284 shares of company stock worth $7,022,241 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.64. 995,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.77.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.