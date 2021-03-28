UBS Oconnor LLC Has $12.02 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NVR worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,830,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in NVR by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR stock traded up $154.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4,722.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,084. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,294.72 and a one year high of $4,832.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,612.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4,264.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $64.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,023.60.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

