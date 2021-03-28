UBS Oconnor LLC Has $8.23 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 262.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,223 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.81.

Shares of CMI traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.42. The stock had a trading volume of 775,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.30 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

