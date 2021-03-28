UBS Oconnor LLC Has $9.12 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 951.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,410 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,910 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.07% of Sunrun worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,949,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,276. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,427.61 and a beta of 2.32.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $300,910.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,934 shares of company stock valued at $40,094,884 over the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.