UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $7.26 Million in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,264 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.15% of NextEra Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

NYSE NEP traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 471,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,770. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -162.91%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

