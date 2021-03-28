UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases 16,765 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 192.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 529.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.85.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $10.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.57. 521,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,548. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,883.67 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.24.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.