UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases Shares of 329,600 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 329,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.07% of Denbury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $31,112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after acquiring an additional 814,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $25,324,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $28,241,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $15,676,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Denbury stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 4.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.24. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $47.83.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

