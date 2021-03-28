UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 504.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,367 shares during the quarter. UDR comprises 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of UDR worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of UDR by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in UDR by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in UDR by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in UDR by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 188,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.76. 1,393,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,593. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $46.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,328,400. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

