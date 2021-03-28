UGAS (UGAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.59 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $700,228.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UGAS has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.50 or 0.00621017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00065634 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00024232 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

