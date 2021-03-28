Ultra Hits Market Capitalization of $199.53 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Ultra has a total market cap of $199.53 million and $3.43 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,788.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.05 or 0.00894526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.93 or 0.00356569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00055317 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001466 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00013416 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001387 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002818 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,126 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

