Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $75,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $108.64 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.00.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,245 shares of company stock worth $12,307,304. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

