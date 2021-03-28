UMA (UMA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Billion

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, UMA has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One UMA token can now be bought for $21.93 or 0.00039205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $34.23 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00057650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00221637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.63 or 0.00873457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00050699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00078134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00028191 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,853,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,842,363 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

