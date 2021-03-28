Umbrella Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.24 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $21.82 million and $1.24 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00033129 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009406 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

