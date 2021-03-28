Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,825 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,246 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Umpqua worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $2,660,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 297,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

UMPQ opened at $18.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.