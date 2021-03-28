Unibright (UBT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.47 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 27.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Unibright has a market capitalization of $183.50 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.17 or 0.00611740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00065620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024247 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

