UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Hits $0.0013

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 341.9% higher against the US dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $135,901.84 and $446.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00050223 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

