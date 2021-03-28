Unifi Protocol DAO 1-Day Volume Reaches $18.11 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be bought for $27.70 or 0.00049780 BTC on major exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $96.85 million and approximately $18.11 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.70 or 0.00252881 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010174 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.03 or 0.04112175 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006838 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,666 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

