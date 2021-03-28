Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Unilever by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $56.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

