Unisocks Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $207,513.00 (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $27.39 million and $207,513.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks token can currently be purchased for $87,231.15 or 1.56979104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00059194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00227951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.75 or 0.00955125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00052155 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00079365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00030126 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks’ total supply is 314 tokens. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

Buying and Selling Unisocks

