united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1,639.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 163,975 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for about 0.5% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Savior LLC raised its position in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

GE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 60,524,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,037,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

