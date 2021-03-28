united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 419.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 0.5% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Starbucks by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 279,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,919,000 after buying an additional 48,545 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $109.90. 6,167,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,653,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 142.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $112.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.