united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Has $28.48 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 8.0% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 52,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 557,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,995,000 after acquiring an additional 109,306 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Mastercard by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 54,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,383,000 after buying an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock traded up $7.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $366.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $355.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $227.10 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The stock has a market cap of $363.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

