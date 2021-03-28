united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Sells 3,990 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 118,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $8,749,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,763,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,010,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 4,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

V stock traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.53. 7,399,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,307,299. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.60 and a 1-year high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

