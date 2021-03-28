United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.20% of United Rentals worth $535,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

URI stock opened at $329.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $330.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

