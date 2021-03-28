Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.26. 967,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,045. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). As a group, analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

