UnlimitedIP Price Tops $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $13.18 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00022326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00048186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.11 or 0.00610667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024092 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UIP is a token. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

