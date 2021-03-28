Untitled Investments LP Makes New $18.29 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $18,288,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.1% of Untitled Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,889.15 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,156.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3,172.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

