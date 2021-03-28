Upfiring Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Upfiring has traded up 342% against the US dollar. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular exchanges. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $10.37 million and $506,360.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00071392 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002631 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000717 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

