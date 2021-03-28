Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,253 shares of company stock worth $13,230,227. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Upwork by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

UPWK stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. Upwork has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

