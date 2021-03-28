Urus Reaches Market Cap of $6.15 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Urus has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Urus has a total market cap of $6.15 million and $1.29 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can now be bought for approximately $13.09 or 0.00023726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00057449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.00220081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.48 or 0.00887479 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00050868 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00079122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00028719 BTC.

About Urus

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Urus Coin Trading

