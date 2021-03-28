USDJ (USDJ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.43 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, USDJ has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $15.48 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00001867 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00057687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.29 or 0.00226117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $519.27 or 0.00929757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00080273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00028915 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.