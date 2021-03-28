USDK (USDK) Price Up 0.3% This Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. USDK has a market cap of $28.78 million and approximately $154.40 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDK has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00057826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.53 or 0.00220020 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.32 or 0.00878680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00051118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00078637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00028276 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

