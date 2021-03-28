USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Down 61.9% This Week

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 59.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 61.9% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $2.29 million and $161.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,339.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.87 or 0.00897866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.21 or 0.00358180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00056491 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001304 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00013410 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001372 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]'s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]'s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]'s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

