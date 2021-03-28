USDX Price Tops $0.17 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005619 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012398 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000165 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

