Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Down 51.1% in March

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 158,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 357,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Usio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Shares of Usio stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. Usio has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $165.74 million, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Usio news, Director Michael R. Long sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,100,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,627. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 484,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

