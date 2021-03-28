Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,918 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Valley National Bancorp worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 597,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 135,331 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 65,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 45,960 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,434,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after buying an additional 150,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

