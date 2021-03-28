Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 94.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,244,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $242.81 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $93.03 and a one year high of $251.63. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.42.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $798.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

